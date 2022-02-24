Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.850-$1.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.17 billion-$3.17 billion.

SSMXY stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.91. The company had a trading volume of 71,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average of $58.28. Sysmex has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sysmex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

