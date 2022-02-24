Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.850-$1.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.17 billion-$3.17 billion.

SSMXY stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.91. The company had a trading volume of 71,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average of $58.28. Sysmex has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sysmex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Sysmex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

