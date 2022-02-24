Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,947 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $33,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $115,000.

MTUM stock traded down $3.43 on Thursday, reaching $153.37. 1,246,653 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.65.

