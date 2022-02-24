Symmetry Partners LLC Lowers Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,043,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,822 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $27,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DFAX traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.32. 3,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,708. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $27.31.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.