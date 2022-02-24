Swerve (SWRV) Market Cap Reaches $2.57 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Swerve has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $1.89 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swerve coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swerve has traded down 29.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swerve alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00035042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00109690 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve (SWRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 18,308,621 coins and its circulating supply is 16,115,174 coins. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.