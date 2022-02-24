SVF Investment (NASDAQ:SVFA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 14,202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 244,035 shares.The stock last traded at $9.76 and had previously closed at $9.77.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVFA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SVF Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SVF Investment by 160.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in SVF Investment by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SVF Investment by 259.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVF Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

