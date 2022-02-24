SVB Leerink Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HQY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -764.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $85.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,064,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,004,000 after acquiring an additional 59,190 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,394,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,807 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,769,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,132,000 after acquiring an additional 42,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,487,000 after acquiring an additional 589,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in HealthEquity by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,046,000 after purchasing an additional 124,254 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Adrian T. Dillon bought 12,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HealthEquity (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.