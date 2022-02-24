SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.10.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $104.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.31 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.17. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $155.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $128,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,731,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,478 shares of company stock worth $3,157,302 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

