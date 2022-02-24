Susquehanna Bancshares Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MRVL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.65.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology stock traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.77. 766,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,081,903. The company has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.69 and a 200-day moving average of $71.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $7,473,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,021 shares of company stock valued at $36,831,388 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.1% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.