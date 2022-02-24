Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.200-$ EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.60.

NASDAQ SMCI traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $39.03. 280,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,826. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.87. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $1,255,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $374,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

