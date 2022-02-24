Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.72.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RUN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Sunrun stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.41. 160,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,681,306. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $68.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.90.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $104,297.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $26,470.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,136 shares of company stock worth $954,953 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 97.1% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $387,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,016,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,952 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 55.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $337,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,575 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 303.9% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,542,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $155,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,590,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

