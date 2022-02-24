Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.17.

SU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 8,710.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,880,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,046,000 after buying an additional 8,780,033 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,016,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,323,000 after buying an additional 5,699,989 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth $110,774,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $106,010,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,821,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165,006 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SU stock opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.3311 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.