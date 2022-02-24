Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) VP Sells $31,556.00 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) VP William Trousdale sold 1,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $31,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

William Trousdale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, William Trousdale sold 3,309 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $83,717.70.

On Wednesday, December 15th, William Trousdale sold 3,309 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $82,394.10.

On Monday, December 13th, William Trousdale sold 3,309 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $86,298.72.

SNCY opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.90.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $172.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNCY has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

