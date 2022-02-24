Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SUI. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.43.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $177.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.86. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,997,000 after acquiring an additional 845,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,055,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,724,000 after acquiring an additional 336,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,884,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,594,000 after acquiring an additional 223,492 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,263,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,738,000 after acquiring an additional 43,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,968,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,260,000 after acquiring an additional 344,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

