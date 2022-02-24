Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,572,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,820,000 after buying an additional 1,012,961 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,574,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,159,000 after buying an additional 1,360,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after buying an additional 681,222 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after buying an additional 837,435 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUMO opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $34.16.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $44,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 3,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $55,789.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,728. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

