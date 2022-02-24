Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,552 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $46.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a twelve month low of $46.15 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.27.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,975 shares of company stock worth $2,626,943. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

