Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes $132,000 Position in Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,620 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Camber Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CEI. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Camber Energy during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Camber Energy during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Camber Energy during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camber Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camber Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 24.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEI opened at $0.59 on Thursday. Camber Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85.

Camber Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, development and sale of crude oil and natural gas from various known productive geological formations. Its operations mainly focuses in Central Oklahoma, South, and West Texas. Camber Energy was founded by William A.

