Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $218,000 Stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

BioNTech stock opened at $141.16 on Thursday. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $90.29 and a 52 week high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.51.

About BioNTech (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.