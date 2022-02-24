Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE:SMU.UN traded down C$0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$21.75. 561,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,998. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 3.28. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of C$13.31 and a 12 month high of C$24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Industrial Income REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.50.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

