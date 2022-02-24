Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE:SMU.UN traded down C$0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$21.75. 561,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,998. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 3.28. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of C$13.31 and a 12 month high of C$24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Industrial Income REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.50.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.