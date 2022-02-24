Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.20, RTT News reports. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

RGR stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.33. 12,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,567. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.44. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.16 and a fifty-two week high of $92.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 120.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,052,000 after purchasing an additional 158,232 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 32,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,792,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,957,000 after acquiring an additional 20,490 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 496.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

