Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SDIG. B. Riley reduced their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Compass Point started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SDIG opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The firm had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.