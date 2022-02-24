STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.09

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.09 and last traded at $29.78, with a volume of 20313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STOR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 165.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 581.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 304,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after acquiring an additional 260,199 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 12.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 281,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 68.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,513,000 after acquiring an additional 405,051 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Company Profile (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.