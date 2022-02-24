Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Sells 800 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 1.5% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $122.07 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.24 and a 200 day moving average of $132.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

