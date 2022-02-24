Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,020 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,783 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 3.4% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $44.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.67. The company has a market cap of $181.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.