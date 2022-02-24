Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Novartis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 4.3% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 3.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Novartis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 40,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

NVS stock opened at $86.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $193.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.34 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.77.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 48.04%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

