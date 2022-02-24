Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2,145.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,673 shares of company stock worth $22,973,742 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

MU stock opened at $87.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.82. The company has a market capitalization of $97.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

About Micron Technology (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.