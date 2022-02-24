Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,000 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in CME Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after purchasing an additional 951,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after buying an additional 880,410 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of CME Group by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,679,000 after buying an additional 607,799 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in shares of CME Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,773,000 after buying an additional 536,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CME Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,492,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,885,000 after buying an additional 434,854 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $235.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.07. The stock has a market cap of $84.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.44.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.25%.
In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,329,904. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.07.
CME Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CME Group (CME)
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.