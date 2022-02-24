StockNews.com Upgrades Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on QDEL. TheStreet cut shares of Quidel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Quidel from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.80.

Get Quidel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $103.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.51. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of -0.26. Quidel has a 52-week low of $88.37 and a 52-week high of $180.06.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $1.68. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quidel will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Quidel by 36.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,275,000 after buying an additional 101,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Quidel by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quidel by 128.2% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Quidel by 147.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 23,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Quidel during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quidel (Get Rating)

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.