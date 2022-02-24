StockNews.com Upgrades Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Shares of NYSE HST opened at $18.34 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

