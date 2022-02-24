StockNews.com Upgrades ENI (NYSE:E) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

E has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of ENI from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENI from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Get ENI alerts:

NYSE E opened at $30.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ENI has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ENI during the second quarter worth $268,000. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its position in shares of ENI by 10.0% during the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the third quarter valued at about $439,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ENI by 26.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 206,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ENI by 23.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 76,506 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ENI (Get Rating)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.