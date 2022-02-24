StockNews.com Upgrades ENI (NYSE:E) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday.
E has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of ENI from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENI from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.60.
NYSE E opened at $30.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ENI has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.66.
About ENI (Get Rating)
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
