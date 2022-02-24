StockNews.com Lowers Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) to Hold

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ESEA. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Euroseas from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of Euroseas stock opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $183.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.02. Euroseas has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.10). Euroseas had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 81.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Euroseas will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Euroseas by 212.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after buying an additional 238,809 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Euroseas by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 36,612 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Euroseas by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Euroseas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $733,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Euroseas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $857,000. 18.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

