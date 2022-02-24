StockNews.com Lowers Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BLMN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.42.

BLMN opened at $23.98 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,110,000 after purchasing an additional 887,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,480,000 after purchasing an additional 38,646 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,746,000 after purchasing an additional 62,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at about $920,000.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

