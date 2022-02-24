StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Shares of STL opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.44. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.53. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $30.02.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.70 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 38.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 5,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 3,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $76,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

