StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of PROV opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average is $16.88. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $120.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.
Provident Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Provident Financial (PROV)
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.