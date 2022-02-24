StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of PROV opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average is $16.88. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $120.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,339,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.