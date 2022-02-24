StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Lifeway Foods stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.23 million, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.83. Lifeway Foods has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.27.
In other Lifeway Foods news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.32% of the company’s stock.
About Lifeway Foods (Get Rating)
Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.
