StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Lifeway Foods stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.23 million, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.83. Lifeway Foods has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.27.

In other Lifeway Foods news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating ) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.21% of Lifeway Foods worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

