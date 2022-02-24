StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of IRS stock opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $5.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 54.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.