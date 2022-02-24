StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. InspireMD has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05.

InspireMD Company Profile (Get Rating)

InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet® technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free, long-term outcomes.

