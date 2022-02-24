StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. GigaMedia has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.94% of GigaMedia worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

