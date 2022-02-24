StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ESBA opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. Empire State Realty OP has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

Get Empire State Realty OP alerts:

About Empire State Realty OP (Get Rating)

Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.