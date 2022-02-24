StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of EKSO opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a current ratio of 10.50. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $8.33.
About Ekso Bionics (Get Rating)
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ekso Bionics (EKSO)
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.