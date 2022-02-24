StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of EKSO opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a current ratio of 10.50. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $8.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

