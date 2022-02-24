StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CMT stock opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Core Molding Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.57 million, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 2.15.

About Core Molding Technologies (Get Rating)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

