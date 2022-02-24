StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

Shares of Associated Capital Group stock opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. Associated Capital Group has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 282.94%.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $26,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,820 in the last ninety days. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 11,452 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.