StockNews.com Downgrades Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) to Buy

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

RIO stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,473,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 3,308 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

