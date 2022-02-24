StockNews.com Downgrades Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) to Buy

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.
RIO stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,473,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.83.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
