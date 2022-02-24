StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

TBNK stock opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01. Territorial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $30.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,976,000 after acquiring an additional 58,285 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 359,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 41,364 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 191,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

