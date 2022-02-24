StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. Professional Diversity Network has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $4.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPDN. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Professional Diversity Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the last quarter. 35.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.

