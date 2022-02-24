StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of GEOS stock opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.99. Geospace Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $12.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEOS. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Geospace Technologies by 244.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Geospace Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Geospace Technologies by 145.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 31,955 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Geospace Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

