StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AUTO. Barrington Research lowered shares of AutoWeb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AutoWeb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AUTO opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. AutoWeb has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $34.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUTO. Kokino LLC purchased a new stake in AutoWeb during the 4th quarter valued at $3,308,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of AutoWeb by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 192,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 57,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoWeb by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

About AutoWeb (Get Rating)

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.