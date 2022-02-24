StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AUTO. Barrington Research lowered shares of AutoWeb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AutoWeb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ AUTO opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. AutoWeb has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $34.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93.
About AutoWeb (Get Rating)
AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.
