StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ATA Creativity Global has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $6.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AACG. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATA Creativity Global by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global during the 3rd quarter worth $784,000. 1.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

