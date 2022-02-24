Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Xperi Call Options (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,260 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,431% compared to the average daily volume of 64 call options.

XPER opened at $16.34 on Thursday. Xperi has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XPER shares. BWS Financial upgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Xperi by 43.2% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,150,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,346,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $5,846,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Xperi by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,213,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,949,000 after purchasing an additional 332,657 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Xperi by 92.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 271,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Xperi during the second quarter worth $5,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

