Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 69,416 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,665% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,932 call options.

Shares of IPOF opened at $10.17 on Thursday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. 42.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

