Stock Traders Buy High Volume of American Axle & Manufacturing Put Options (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,111 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 494% compared to the average volume of 524 put options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 34,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,850,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,540,000 after purchasing an additional 428,465 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,309,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 32,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXL opened at $8.46 on Thursday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.10 million, a P/E ratio of 282.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AXL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.89.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

